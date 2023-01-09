Bears sign 7 players to 2023 reserve/futures contracts
The Chicago Bears wrapped up their 2022 season, which culminated in a 3-14 record and 10-game losing streak.
But there’s still plenty of optimism looking ahead to the 2023 offseason, where GM Ryan Poles will have north of $100 million in salary cap space and the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft.
The Bears signed seven players that finished the season on their practice squad to reserve/future contracts on Monday. Five of seven players Chicago signed appeared in at least one regular season game in 2022.
Here’s a look at the Bears who were signed:
TE Chase Allen
S Adrian Colbert
LB Kuony Deng
OT Kellen Diesch
DE Gerri Green
TE Jake Tonges
WR Nsimba Webster
