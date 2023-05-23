Bears sign 4th round pick Roschon Johnson originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears have inked another member of their 2023 draft class, signing running back Roschon Johnson to a four-year deal.

Johnson, taken with the 115th-overall pick in the fourth round, rushed for 554 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games with the Longhorns last season. He also had 14 catches for 128 yards and a touchdown, primarily serving as a secondary option behind first-round pick Bijan Robinson.

It is expected that he will split carries with Khalil Herbert in the coming season.

Previously, the Bears signed defensive tackle Travis Bell (Round 7), linebacker Noah Sewell (Round 5), cornerback Terell Smith (Round 5) and cornerback Kendall Williamson (Round 7) to contracts on May 4.

Offensive tackle Darnell Wright (Round 1), defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (Round 3) and wide receiver Tyler Scott (Round 4) all signed on May 15.

Currently, Florida defensive tackle Gervon Dexter and Miami cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, both second-round picks, remain unsigned.

Organized team activities, or OTA’s, began on Monday, with additional sessions scheduled for Tuesday and Friday. More practices are set for May 30 and June 1.

