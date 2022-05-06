Bears General Manager Ryan Poles faced questions after the draft about not doing enough to help flesh out the offense around quarterback Justin Fields, but the team took a different approach when it came to their undrafted free agent signings.

After drafting one wideout last week, the team signed five more receivers to the roster. Cyrus Holder had 60 receptions for 1,120 yards and 13 touchdowns over two seasons at Duquesne, Landon Lenoir caught 61 passes for 876 yards and 10 touchdowns at Southern Illinois last year, Henry Litwin was a 2021 finalist for the Harlon Hill Award while playing for Slippery Rock, Savon Scarver returned seven kickoffs for touchdowns during his time at Utah State, and Kevin Shaa played 33 games over four seasons at Liberty.

The Bears also added Iowa State tight end Chase Allen, Florida tackle Jean Delance, Ohio State running back Master Teague, and Cal tight end Jake Tonges to the offense.

Purdue linebacker Jaylan Alexander, Louisville linebacker C.J. Avery, Miami defensive back Amari Carter, Minnesota defensive lineman Micah Dew-Treadway, Missouri defensive back Allie Green, Ole Miss defensive back Jaylon Jones, and Wisconsin linebacker Jack Sanborn make up the rest of the undrafted additions in Chicago.

Bears sign 16 undrafted free agents originally appeared on Pro Football Talk