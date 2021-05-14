The Bears filled out their roster ahead of the start of rookie minicamp on Friday.

They announced the addition of 13 undrafted rookies and two other free agents who are eligible to take part in the three-day session.

Defensive tackle Daniel Archibong is part of the group. He played in 48 games for Temple and left school with 89 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and six sacks.

He’s joined in the rookie class by Clemson guard William Cervenka, Stanford tight end Scooter Harrington, Virginia Tech kicker Brian Johnson, Houston Baptist linebacker Caleb Johnson, Stony Brook defensive tackle Sam Kamara, Coastal Carolina running back C.J. Marable, Troy wide receiver Khalil McClain, Mississippi State guard Dareuan Parker, Western Kentucky cornerback Dionte Ruffin, Stanford defensive lineman Thomas Schaffer, Virginia linebacker Charles Snowden, and Northwestern tackle Gunnar Vogel.

The Bears also signed cornerback Rojestman Farris and linebacker Michael Pinckney. Farris spent time with the Falcons last offseason and Pinckney had a stint on the Patriots practice squad.

Bears sign 15 players ahead of rookie minicamp originally appeared on Pro Football Talk