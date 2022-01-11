Bears sign 11 players to reserve/futures contracts
The Chicago Bears wrapped up their 2021 season, which resulted in both head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace being fired, and now Chicago faces an offseason with a ton of questions.
The Bears signed 11 players that finished the season on their practice squad to reserve/future contracts on Monday. Eight of the 11 players Chicago signed appeared in at least one regular season game last year.
Here’s a look at the Bears who were signed:
DT Auzoyah Alufohai
AP Photo/Matt Patterson
WR Isaiah Coulter
AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps
Appeared in 2 games
OL Dieter Eiselen
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Appeared in 2 games
CB Michael Joseph
Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
Appeared in 1 game
CB BoPete Keyes
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Appeared in 1 game
DT LaCale London
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
Appeared in 1 game
OLB Ledarius Mack
Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images
Appeared in 3 games
OLB Charles Snowden
Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
Appeared in 2 games
WR Nsimba Webster
Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Appeared in 6 games
OL Tyrone Wheatley Jr.
Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
QB Ryan Willis
Michael Shroyer/Getty Images
