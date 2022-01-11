Breaking News:

Giants fire Joe Judge after 2 seasons; 10-23 record with team

Bears sign 11 players to reserve/futures contracts

Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read
The Chicago Bears wrapped up their 2021 season, which resulted in both head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace being fired, and now Chicago faces an offseason with a ton of questions.

The Bears signed 11 players that finished the season on their practice squad to reserve/future contracts on Monday. Eight of the 11 players Chicago signed appeared in at least one regular season game last year.

Here’s a look at the Bears who were signed:

DT Auzoyah Alufohai

AP Photo/Matt Patterson

WR Isaiah Coulter

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

Appeared in 2 games

OL Dieter Eiselen

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Appeared in 2 games

CB Michael Joseph

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Appeared in 1 game

CB BoPete Keyes

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Appeared in 1 game

DT LaCale London

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Appeared in 1 game

OLB Ledarius Mack

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Appeared in 3 games

OLB Charles Snowden

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Appeared in 2 games

WR Nsimba Webster

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Appeared in 6 games

OL Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

QB Ryan Willis

Michael Shroyer/Getty Images

