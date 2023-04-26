What the Bears shouldn’t do in the 2023 NFL draft

The 2023 NFL draft is almost here, and we’re just days away from meeting the Chicago Bears’ 2023 rookie class.

After trading the No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers for haul, Chicago has the ninth overall selection. There are several directions the Bears could go with the No. 9 pick, including staying put or trading back — again.

While it’s hard to predict what general manager Ryan Poles will do come draft time — especially in the first round — I have some warnings for Poles ahead of the draft.

Let’s take a look at what Poles and the Bears shouldn’t do in the 2023 NFL draft.

DON'T: Trade up from No. 9

While the Bears are reportedly interested in trading back from the No. 9 pick, one idea they shouldn’t entertain is trading up in the first round. Depending on how the board shakes out with a run on quarterbacks, there could be some top defensive prospects still available. Whether it’s Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter or Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson.

But Chicago can’t afford to trade up when they have a number of holes on the roster. But given the Bears don’t pick again until No. 53, it wouldn’t be a total surprise to see them move up for a prospect in the first or second round — especially if they trade back from No. 9. If we’ve learned anything from Poles, it’s that he makes his moves with conviction. So he’s not going to trade up unless he’s really sold on a player.

DON'T: Wait to take an offensive tackle

The Bears offense’s one glaring hole is the offensive line, namely right tackle. There’s a belief that Chicago will use their first pick on a top offensive tackle, including Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr., Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski, Tennessee’s Darnell Wright and Georgia’s Broderick Jones. Unfortunately, after the No. 9 pick, Chicago doesn’t pick until No. 53.

Unlike defensive line, it’s not as deep a group for a team that needs a plug-and-play tackle. There’s a drop-off at offensive tackle after the top four, although there’s a second tier of solid options, including Oklahoma’s Anton Harrison and Syracuse’s Matthew Bergeron. If the Bears don’t take a tackle with their first pick, they need to use one of their two second-rounders on one. There’s no guarantee Poles finds another fifth-round starter, like Braxton Jones last season.

DON'T: Forget the need at cornerback

While the defensive line has been a focal point this offseason as far as defensive needs go, the Bears also need to address cornerback. Jaylon Johnson is entering a contract year and Kyler Gordon still has to prove himself after an up-and-down rookie season.

While Johnson and Gordon are the top two heading into this season, Chicago needs a solid third corner to pair with them.While the Bears might not go cornerback in the first round, there are plenty of options on Day 2 that would help shore up the defensive backfield. Whether it’s Kansas State’s Julius Brents, South Carolina’s Darius Rush and Miami’s Tyrique Stevenson.

DON'T: Ignore addressing depth at key positions

The Bears have a plethora of needs to address in the NFL draft, namely the defensive line, offensive line and cornerback. But after they do that, they need to address depth at a number of key positions on the roster, including safety and wide receiver. There’s a question about who will serve as the third safety on the roster. DeAndre Houston-Carson remains unsigned and last year’s seventh-round pick Elijah Hicks might not be ready to step into that role.

At wide receiver, Chase Claypool, Darnell Mooney, Equanimeous St. Brown and Dante Pettis are all set to hit free agency next season, leaving DJ Moore and Velus Jones Jr. as the primary wideouts. Look for Chicago to add a wide receiver in the later rounds of the draft.

