Bears shopping Anthony Miller trade, per Ian Rapoport

The chances are looking slimmer and slimmer that Anthony Miller plays for the Bears this season. On Wednesday, Ian Rapoport reported that Ryan Pace is continuing to shop the fourth-year receiver to other teams.

A storyline to watch: The #Bears have been discussing a trade involving WR Anthony Miller with a number of teams, sources. The former 2nd round pick could be on the move. Stay tuned… — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 7, 2021

This echoes a similar report from Adam Schefter last month which said Miller was “likely to be dealt.” But whether or not Pace finds a trade partner for Miller, it seems unlikely the former second-round pick returns to Halas Hall. After Miller was ejected for punching C.J. Gardner-Johnson in the Bears’ playoff loss to the Saints— something Matt Nagy specifically warned the team not to do— Miller was publicly reprimanded by chairman George McCaskey on sports talk radio.

Miller broke out with seven touchdowns as a rookie in 2018 but only managed four in 2019 and 2020 combined. Many expected Miller to take a leap in production last season, but he was eventually replaced by Darnell Mooney as the Bears’ second receiving option behind Allen Robinson.

Whether the Bears trade or cut Miller, they will save $1.2 million towards this year’s salary cap, with just under $500,000 in dead money.

