Bears make several roster moves ahead of Sunday’s game vs. Seahawks

The Chicago Bears are battling the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, where they’re looking to get back in the win column with a victory over the Seahawks.

Here’s a look at the roster moves the Bears made on Saturday ahead of their Week 16 game against the Seahawks, which included some practice squad players being flexed to the active roster for game day and the return of someone from COVID reserve.

Bears activate CB Duke Shelley off reserve/COVID-19 list

The Bears have activated cornerback Duke Shelley off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, which gives Chicago their starting slot corner back in time for Sunday’s game. Shelley landed on injured reserve a few weeks ago with a hamstring injury. Once he was removed from IR, he was placed on COVID reserve.

Bears flex QB Ryan Willis to active roster

The Bears have flexed quarterback Ryan Willis to the active roster from the practice for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks. Willis will likely serve as the backup quarterback to Nick Foles, who is getting the start in place of an injured Justin Fields and Andy Dalton.

Bears flex WR Nsimba Webster to active roster

The Bears have flexed wide receiver Nsimba Webster from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks. Webster has played in five games this season, where he served primarily on special teams. After being waived from the active roster, he was re-signed to the practice squad.

Bears flex WR Dazz Newsome to active roster

For the second straight week, rookie wide receiver Dazz Newsome has been flexed to the active roster from the practice squad. Newsome, who was drafted in the sixth round, made his NFL debut Monday against the Vikings, where he played 48 snaps on offense. With Allen Robinson still on COVID reserve, Newsome will likely see some more action this week.

Bears flex OLB Ledarius Mack to active roster

The Bears have flexed outside linebacker Ledarius Mack to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks. Mack, the younger brother of star Khalil Mack, has played in two games this season, where he totaled one tackle in 20 defensive snaps and logged 10 snaps on special teams.

Bears flex CB Dee Virgin to active roster

The Bears have flexed cornerback Dee Virgin to the active roster from the practice squad. Virgin was signed to the practice swayed on Dec. 1, where he made his NFL debut last Monday against the Vikings. He recorded three special teams tackles in the game.

