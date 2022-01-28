Bears set introductory press conference for Ryan Poles, Matt Eberflus on Monday

The Chicago Bears have hired general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus, and we finally know when they’ll meet the media for the first time.

The Bears have scheduled a press conference for Monday at 11 a.m. CT to introduce Poles and Eberflus, where we’ll get to hear from the new GM and head coach from the first time.

Poles and Eberflus have been hard at work as they assemble their respective staffs, and things will get even busier next week with the start of the Senior Bowl.

#Bears will introduce GM Ryan Poles and HC Matt Eberflus to media during in-person press conference at 11 a.m. Monday at Halas Hall. — Larry Mayer (@LarryMayer) January 28, 2022

Poles is interviewing Eagles director of player personnel Ian Cunningham for an assistant GM role, where Cunningham would serve as Poles’ right-hand man.

Meanwhile, Eberflus is starting to assemble his coaching staff. His first hire is expected to be Colts linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi, who worked with Eberflus in Indianapolis. He’s also targeting Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia for special teams coordinator.

But his most important hire will be offensive coordinator, who will be responsible for developing Justin Fields. There have already been a couple of names mentioned as potential offensive coordinators in Texans pass game coordinator/QB coach Pep Hamilton and Packers passing game coordinator/QB coach Luke Getsy.

