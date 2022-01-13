Bears set to interview Jeff Ireland Friday, Matt Eberflus Monday

The Bears are interviewing head coaching and General Manager candidates concurrently and they’ve scheduled meetings for each job in the coming days.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Saints assistant G.M. Jeff Ireland is set to meet with the team on Friday. The Bears held their first G.M. interview on Wednesday when they spoke with Browns vice president of player personnel Glenn Cook.

Rapoport also reports that Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus is slated to interview with the team about its head coaching vacancy on Monday. Eberflus is also scheduled for an interview with the Jaguars over the weekend.

Former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson had the first interview in the Bears’ search for Matt Nagy’s successor on Wednesday.

