Bears set to interview Ian Cunningham for personnel role

With a new General Manager and head coach in place, the Bears are beginning to fill out other positions within the organization.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Chicago has requested permission and is set to interview Philadelphia director of player personnel Ian Cunningham for an elevated personnel position.

Cunningham has been with the Eagles since 2017, first serving as the director of college scouting. He was promoted to assistant director of player personnel in 2019 and director of player personnel in 2021.

He previously spent 2008-2016 with the Ravens, first as a player personnel assistant and then as an area scout.

Cunningham and new Bears G.M. Ryan Poles are said to be close.

The Bears hired Poles on Tuesday and Matt Eberflus as head coach on Thursday.

