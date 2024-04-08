Bears set to host Marvin Harrison Jr. Monday

The Bears have two of the first nine picks in this year's draft and there's plenty of speculation about them taking a wide receiver with one of them.

Given that expectation, it's no surprise that they're set to meet with one of the top prospects at that position on Monday. Kevin Fishbain of TheAthletic.com reports that Marvin Harrison Jr. is slated for a visit to the team's facility in Chicago to kick off the week

While they'll get to know Harrison, it seems unlikely that he'll be in a Bears jersey come the fall. The Bears are expected to take quarterback Caleb Williams first overall and the general consensus is that Harrison will be off the board well before they are on the clock for the ninth pick. One never knows exactly how things will play out, however, and the Bears will be prepared for any twists and turns.

Per the report, the Bears will also be visiting with former UCLA edge rusher Laiatu Latu and former Texas receiver Xavier Worthy.