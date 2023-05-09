Bears selected 4 players from Senior Bowl during 2023 NFL draft

The Chicago Bears turned to the Senior Bowl for some new additions to their roster during the 2023 NFL draft.

The Bears drafted four players — and signed one undrafted rookie — from players who participated in this year’s Senior Bowl.

Those players were first-round offensive tackle Darnell Wright, second-round cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, third-round defensive tackle Zacch Pickens, fourth-round running back Roschon Johnson and undrafted quarterback Tyson Agent.

Almost half of their draft picks participated in the Senior Bowl, which doesn’t come as a surprise considering offensive coordinator Luke Getsy served as the head coach for the American Team.

Getsy serving as head coach was a huge advantage for Chicago, as he got the chance to develop relationships with those players, including Wright, the 10th overall pick.

“It’s like a full circle moment,” Getsy said after Wright was drafted. “… I already have a relationship with that guy.”

There were only seven other NFL teams who drafted more Senior Bowl players, including the Colts, Rams, Packers, Raiders, Patriots, 49ers and Buccaneers.

