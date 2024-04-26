Bears select USC’s Caleb Williams with No. 1 overall pick in NFL Draft

The Chicago Bears selected University of Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The No. 1 pick in the NFL draft already traded hands with the Carolina Panthers sending it more than a year ago to Chicago in a trade to move up to take Bryce Young first overall in 2023.

Williams threw 72 touchdowns to 10 interceptions over his last two seasons and had a career-best 68.6% completion percentage despite his passing yards taking a slight dip during his final college season, ESPN reports.

The Panthers are prepared to bring in a wave of fresh talent to their team.

Carolina currently holds seven picks, beginning with Nos. 33 and 39 in the draft’s second round.

Round 1 is on Thursday. Rounds 2 is on Friday. Rounds 4 through 7 will be on Saturday.

