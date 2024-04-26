Bears select USC’s Caleb Williams with No. 1 overall pick in NFL Draft
The Chicago Bears selected University of Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
>>CLICK HERE for NFL Draft coverage
The No. 1 pick in the NFL draft already traded hands with the Carolina Panthers sending it more than a year ago to Chicago in a trade to move up to take Bryce Young first overall in 2023.
WSOC NFL DRAFT PREVIEW STORIES:
Coaches recall Panthers’ Jadeveon Clowney’s days playing high school ball
NC native’s journey to become 1st Black woman to be NFL full-time coach
Williams threw 72 touchdowns to 10 interceptions over his last two seasons and had a career-best 68.6% completion percentage despite his passing yards taking a slight dip during his final college season, ESPN reports.
The Panthers are prepared to bring in a wave of fresh talent to their team.
Carolina currently holds seven picks, beginning with Nos. 33 and 39 in the draft’s second round.
Round 1 is on Thursday. Rounds 2 is on Friday. Rounds 4 through 7 will be on Saturday.
Channel 9 is airing the NFL Draft on Thursday and Friday nights.
MORE NFL DRAFT PREVIEW STORIES:
Ahead of NFL draft, former Mallard Creek standout leads with production
Family says Ardrey Kell HS grad Cedric Gray ‘took to football like oh, my Lord’
Drake Maye’s dad talks coaching son, Sam Hartman in youth football
Overlooked and underestimated, Weddington grad, mom used doubt as fuel
‘Shred Shed’: Clemson star Shipley working to prove he’s cut out for NFL
West Charlotte native Tez Walker talks adversity faced in journey to the NFL draft
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
VIDEO: UNC standout, CMS grad Drake Maye looks ahead to NFL draft