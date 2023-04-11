Bears select Tennessee's Darnell Wright in Mel Kiper's latest mock draft

Kiper has Bears drafting a surprise offensive tackle originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Now that the Chicago Bears have added wide receiver DJ Moore and moved down the draft board, their positions of needs primarily lie in the trenches.

On offense, protection for quarterback Justin Fields. On defense, pass rush to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Jalen Carter's slide down draft boards has kept him as a popular pick for the Bears, but Mel Kiper Jr. went a different direction in his fourth mock draft of 2023.

Kiper has the Bears drafting offensive tackle Darnell Wright of Tennessee.

"Chicago dropped eight spots in Round 1 but picked up a massive haul in its trade with Carolina, allowing it to keep premium picks in this draft and add future capital as well. And if it wants to add an instant starter at No. 9, offensive tackle is the position to target," Kiper wrote. "I like Wright's opportunity with the Bears if we're strictly looking at right tackles, since Braxton Jones held his own on the left side last season.

"Wright started 27 games at right tackle in college; his tape against Will Anderson Jr. and Alabama was phenomenal. He's the best right tackle in this class. My pal Louis Riddick is a huge fan too. This is a selection to keep quarterback Justin Fields clean."

What might be even more shocking is Kiper has Wright as the first offensive tackle off the board.

Northwestern's Peter Skoronski goes to the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 10. The New York Jets take Georgia's Broderick Jones at 13. And Kiper has Ohio State's Paris Johnson Jr. sliding to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 19.

We've seen many mock drafts have the Bears take one of those three right tackles, but until last week Darnell Wright hasn't really been in the conversation.

Just recently, ESPN's Todd McShay and Sporting News' Vinne Iyer had the Bears selecting Skoronski. CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson had the Bears drafting Johnson.

Story continues

NBC Sports Chicago's Bears Insider had the Bears trading back up into the first-round to draft Wright with the 19th overall pick.

"It gets my attention when edge rushers like Will Anderson and LSU's BJ Ojulari say Wright was the best tackle they faced all season," Schrock wrote. "After moving back to right tackle for his senior season, Wright didn't allow a sack in 2022 and gave up just a 1.7 percent pressure rate against elite competition."

Pro Football Focus' Mike Renner also had the Bears taking Wright, but at No. 9 in his mock draft.

"Teven Jenkins flourished so much at guard that kicking him back out to tackle would be doing him a disservice," Renner wrote. "Wright comes as the most experienced right tackle in the draft and gives Chicago a scary offensive line in the run game."

Renner joined Football Night In Chicago to talk more about Wright's fit with the Bears.

"I think it makes sense because the need obviously comes on the right side and I don't want to be flipping a tackle if I don't have to, especially a lot of guys in this class are already behind the eight ball developmentally," Renner said. "Darnell Wright has played a bunch of years, he's played four years in the SEC, three of those at right tackle. And he played this last year at a very high level and he shut down Will Anderson, who is probably going to get drafted ahead of him in their match up.

"I think the power he plays with pairs really well with Justin Fields, in that you don't see a lot of true edge rush, you see a lot of guys collapse the pocket, bull rush and try to keep Justin Fields inside. Darnell Wright holds up to the bull rush better than any other tackle in this draft class so it just makes too much sense."

Alabama's Will Anderson also had praise for Wright, naming him the best offensive tackle he faced in college and praised his growth year over year.

Keeping Braxton Jones at left tackle after a solid rookie season and drafting a player comfortable at right tackle might prevent growing pains on the offensive line and allow the unit to succeed from the jump.

In the second round, Kiper has the Bears selecting LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari with the 53rd overall pick, the one Baltimore sent to Chicago in the Roquan Smith trade.

And with the 61st overall pick, which came from the Panthers in the trade for the No. 1 overall pick, Kiper has the Bears taking LSU defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy.

Kiper has the Bears fleshing out the trenches. Some fans would've wanted to see Minnesota center John Michael Schmitz taken to really solidify that offensive line and give Fields a chance to thrive. Schmitz went at No. 57 to the Giants in Kiper's mock.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.