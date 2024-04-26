Bears select QB Caleb Williams with 1st overall pick in 2024 NFL draft

The Chicago Bears kicked off the 2024 NFL draft with the selection of USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the first overall pick.

The move has been expected for weeks since the Bears traded away Justin Fields to clear the path for Williams, who some believe is the best QB prospect since Andrew Luck.

It’s easy to see why general manager Ryan Poles is so invested in Williams: He’s got the arm talent, mobility, creativity and leadership that puts him in a great position to rewrite Chicago’s brutal quarterback history.

Williams spent the past two years as USC’s starter, which included a Heisman Trophy campaign in 2022, where he completed 67% of his passes for 4,537 yards with 42 touchdowns and five interceptions. He added 382 rushing yards and 10 rushing scores.

Despite USC’s struggles in 2023, Williams still had an impressive season, in two fewer games. He completed 69% of his passes for 3,633 yards with 30 touchdowns and five interceptions. He added 101 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns.

Chicago spent extensive time with Williams during the pre-draft process, between the NFL Scouting Combine, pro day and his Top 30 visit. Not on did Bears brass get to know Williams, but some key veteran players also got a jumpstart on building a foundation with the rookie QB.

Just last week, Williams hosted a workout in Los Angeles, where he was throwing to his new teammates, DJ Moore and Keenan Allen.

Expectations are high for Williams, even in Year 1. The Bears have done everything to make this an ideal landing spot for Williams: he’s got an arsenal of weapons (including Moore, Allen and Cole Kmet), an improved offensive line, a potential top-five defense and new QB-friendly offensive coordinator in Shane Waldron.

