Bears select punter Tory Taylor with 122nd overall pick in 2024 NFL draft
The Chicago Bears have selected Iowa punter Tory Taylor with the 122nd overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.
More to come.
The Chicago Bears have selected Iowa punter Tory Taylor with the 122nd overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.
More to come.
The NFL Draft is here in Detroit. Stay updated with Yahoo Sports.
Scott Pianowski examines the potential fantasy impact of intriguing receivers and running backs taken on Day 2 of the NFL Draft.
Atlanta Falcons first-round draft pick Michael Penix Jr. said quarterback Kirk Cousins called him after he was picked No. 8 overall in one of the 2024 NFL Draft's more puzzling selections.
Down 3-0 in the first round, Phoenix is all but guaranteed an early exit in the big three's first season together. Where do the Suns go from here?
The NFL will allow players to wear protective Guardian Caps during games beginning with the 2024 season. The caps were previously mandated for practices.
Many people had the Texas WR as a first-round prospect.
Fans could finally get their wish and have the day after the Super Bowl be a holiday.
The Eagles landed a defense and special teams weapon in the second round.
Justin Herbert has a new receiver to work with.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporter Charles Robinson and former NFL running back Damien Harris to give their initial thoughts and takeaways from a wild first night of the 2024 NFL Draft. The trio dive into a few standout selections, including plenty of time analyzing what the Atlanta Falcons could possibly be thinking by taking Michael Penix Jr, J.J. McCarthy and Drake Maye and their respective fits with the Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots, why Tennessee Titans fans should be ecstatic about the J.C. Latham pick, Xavier Worthy's instant impact potential with the Kansas City Chiefs and why the Las Vegas Raiders took a tight end in the first round two years in a row.
The NFL world shook with the news of the Bills trading star receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans. Matt Harmon analyzes the move for fantasy football.
Anthony Edwards dropped 36 points in Phoenix.
"Drake compares himself a lot to Josh Allen, he's been doing that for quite a while. We'll see about that."
Many fantasy managers become too afraid of making a mistake, of making a wrong decision. Scott Pianowski explains why that fear is a detriment.
Spencer Rattler once looked like a good bet to be a first-round pick.
We continue our 'Mock Draft Monday' series with PFF's Trevor Sikkema joining Matt Harmon the pod. Sikkema provides his five favorite picks from his latest mock draft as well as his least favorite pick. The PFF draft expert also shares what goes into his methodology when crafting a mock, especially as inch even closer to night one of the draft.
It's time to boost those fantasy baseball rosters. Andy Behrens offers eight players to consider adding in all leagues.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie breaks down pitching strategy for the first full week of the 2024 MLB season.
The Bills found a new target for Josh Allen.
With Day 1 in the books, Andy Behrens runs down the players who saw their fantasy values change after the first 32 picks.