Bears select OT Kiran Amegadjie with 75th overall pick in 2024 NFL draft

The Chicago Bears have selected Yale offensive tackle Kiran Amegadjie with the 75th overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Chicago has gone all offense with their first three draft picks. After selecting quarterback Caleb Williams at first overall, the Bears have been building around him with the additions of wide receiver Rome Odunze (No. 9) and now Amegadjie.

