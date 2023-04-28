Bears select OT Darnell Wright with 10th overall pick in 2023 NFL draft
The Chicago Bears selected Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright with the 10th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.
After electing to trade back one spot from No. 9 with the Philadelphia Eagles for pick No. 10 and a 2024 fourth-round pick, the Bears added some pass protection for quarterback Justin Fields in Wright.
Wright is a versatile offensive lineman who’s played both left and right tackle as a four-year starter at Tennessee. Wright is a reliable pass protector — not allowing a sack in 19 consecutive games — but needs to improve as a run blocker. He allowed just eight pressures last season, per PFF. Wright would be a plug-and-play right tackle for Chicago, who recently hosted him for a Top 30 visit.
