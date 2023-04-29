Bears select Oregon LB Noah Sewell with 148th pick in 2023 NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

With the 148th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles selected Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell.

Sewell's brother Penei was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the seventh overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Noah Sewell was a former five-star recruit.

"He can play the Mike or the Will position," ESPN analyst Louis Riddick said on the broadcast. "He is a guy who is just tough. A downhill, key and diagnoser who is usually in the right spot at the right time. No false steps.

"Has great hand use, and I mean great hand use. You see linebackers who try to shock and shed but usually get stuck 1-on-1, you never see Noah Sewell get stuck on blocks.

"They like to get him out on the edge and blitz him a little bit because he has a big run hit factor, meaning when he gets going downhill he usually delivers a nice pop. Good zone drop awareness."

The Bears signed two linebackers in free agency, Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards, and have Jack Sanborn on the roster after a promising rookie season.

"With the way the Bears have reinvented their linbebacker corps with Tremaine Edmunds, T.J. Edwards... Noah Sewell fits into that mold as far as a guy who has speed, very, very tough, a heck of a hitter," Riddick added. "I like what they've done at the second level of their defense in terms of the body type and the mentality they have on this team now."

In the first round the Bears traded down from No. 9 to No. 10. They used the 10th overall pick to select Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright. Wright figures to be an immediate starter on the right side of the offensive line, protecting Justin Fields.

With their first pick in the second round, the Bears selected Florida defensive lineman Gervon Dexter.

Story continues

In the second round, after the Bears drafted Dexter, Poles traded up to No. 56 pick to take Miami cornerback Tyrique Stevenson. Stevenson is the third cornerback taken in the second round in the past four drafts for the Bears.

The Bears drafted cornerback Kyler Gordon with their second-round pick in 2022, No. 39 overall. It was also the Bears' first pick of the 2022 NFL Draft and Poles' first pick as the general manager of the Bears. And in 2020, then general manager Ryan Pace drafted Jaylon Johnson in the second round with the 50th overall pick.

In the third round, with the 64th pick overall, the Bears selected South Carolina defensive lineman Zacch Pickens.

With the Bears' first pick on Day 3, Chicago selected Texas running back Roschon Johnson with 115th. The Bears were slated to make the first pick of Round 4, but traded back with the New Orleans Saints, picking up an extra fifth-round pick in the process.

Then the Bears selected Cincinnati wide receiver Tyler Scott with the 133rd overall pick, the Bears' second and final pick of the fourth round.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.