Bears select Florida DL Gervon Dexter with 53rd pick in 2023 NFL Draft

With the 53rd pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles selected Florida defensive lineman Gervon Dexter.

Head coach Matt Eberflus gets his 3-technique for the defense.

In the first round the Bears traded down from No. 9 to No. 10. They used the 10th overall pick to select Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright. Wright figures to be an immediate starter on the right side of the offensive line, protecting Justin Fields.

Here are the Bears remaining picks in the 2023 NFL Draft:

Round 2: No. 61 (from SF through CAR)

Round 3: No. 64

Round 4: No. 103

Round 4: No. 133 (from PHI)

Round 5: No. 136

Round 5: No. 148 (from NE through BAL)

Round 7: No. 218

Round 7: No. 258

