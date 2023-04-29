Rutgers football head coach on Sam Brown’s injury: ‘ Sam is going to be good to go when we start the summer program’

Hooker dropped to No. 68 after he tore his ACL at the end of the 2022 season.
Five tight ends were drafted in Round 2, but fantasy managers hoping for immediate results will be disappointed if history is our guide.
One of Mike Budenholzer's brothers died in a car crash ahead of Game 4 of the Bucks' series with the Miami Heat.
Our No. 27 overall prospect is still available, as are nearly a quarter of the top 100.
The 49ers needed a kicker and they invested in one.
Devin Willock was killed earlier this year in a car crash.
Yahoo Sports draft expert Charles McDonald grades each second- and third-round pick from Day 2 of the NFL Draft.
Marvin Mims is the fifth pass catcher selected in the first two rounds by the Broncos over the past six drafts.
White was picked by the Patriots at No. 46 on Friday night.
Giovani Bernard helped lead the Bengals to three straight playoff appearances to kick off his NFL career.
"We're extremely happy with J.B. and the job he's done."
Lamar Jackson had an epic Thursday, but he wasn't the only veteran QB with reason to smile. Matt Harmon examines Round 1's winners and losers.
After a long and occasionally prickly contract negotiation, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are officially relying on each other to deliver the Super Bowl he promised on draft night in 2018. Believe that.
The NASCAR Cup Series makes its yearly trek to the "Monster Mile" at Dover Motor Speedway this weekend.
Looking for Saturday action? These are the two bets to make in ATP tennis.
Check out our latest batch of fantasy baseball waiver wire pickup suggestions!
Thompson transferred to Nebraska ahead of the 2022 season.
Bijan Robinson is an easy first-round fantasy pick and the clear dynasty RB1. Andy Behrens takes a closer look at the talented rookie.
The Celtics survived a valiant Hawks effort in a wild 128-120 win, avoiding a Game 7 in their first-round playoff series and advancing to the Eastern Conference semifinals versus the 76ers.