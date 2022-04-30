What Bears see in third-round wide receiver Velus Jones

Why Bears were drawn to multi-faceted Velus Jones originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Many Bears fans were scratching their heads when the Bears opted to select Velus Jones with the No. 71 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. More proven playmakers like Jalen Tolbert or Khalil Shakir were still on the board. So were taller targets, like David Bell. But at the end of the day the Bears believe Jones brings something to the team that none of those guys can, and that’s a little bit of everything.

“I’m not going to compare him to Deebo, but he has that flexibility where you can put him anywhere,” said Ryan Poles. “Backfield, slot, outside, and then he’s a returner, gunner. There are so many different things that he can do.

“There’s a lot of really cool traits. This guy breaks a lot of tackles. He can take the top off. His run off the catch is outstanding. He’s big, too. He’s 5’11”, 205 lbs. This isn’t like a skinny fast dude, this is a strong, violent runner. He used to be a running back, too. There’s a lot we can do.”

Poles believes that flexibility, paired with his 4.31 speed, will make him a problem for opponents. It’s that combination of skillset and god-given talent that demands the attention of the defense whenever he takes the field.

Jones arguably made his biggest impact in the college game as a return man. Over five seasons with USC and Tennessee, Jones racked up 2,973 kick return yards, and took two kicks to the house. But he was a late bloomer on offense. Jones caught 62 balls for 807 yards and seven touchdowns last season. But in the four previous seasons combined he only managed 627 yards and four receiving scores.

“The developmental stage isn't over,” Poles said. “A lot of times with this, you take what they can do and then youー It's like I've talked about Justin a thousand times here. It's like you're going to keep developing him, take him into areas improving route running and improving different things.”

That reminds Poles of a certain superstar from his days at Kansas City.

“I'm not comparing him to Tyreek (Hill), but I just remember that transformation that he was like a returner,” Poles said. “Someone cracked a joke at the Pro Bowl, 'Oh, he's just a returner.' He went to work and they developed him and he was a route runner. And then all of a sudden his hands got better, he worked on the jugs so his game just expanded.”

Bears scout Sam Summerville saw some of that development already in Jones’ final year at Tennessee.

“He was one of those guys that kind of took advantage of that COVID year, and came back and it really helped him to refine some different parts of his game,” Summerville said. “With him the more I watched him the more I saw him improve. Even going through this season you see a different player later in the season than what you saw early on the tape. And I think this is one of those guys that has continued to improve and I think the extra time has helped him.

“He got better with route running and things on the field. I think he's always been dynamic with the ball in his hands and you know he's continuing to add those different aspects to his game. I think he's always going to be an exciting guy from a RAC standpoint.”

Summerville wouldn’t say exactly how Jones fits into Getsy’s scheme, but he did say this:

“They have a plan for him that’s going to be exciting to watch.”

