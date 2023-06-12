Bears see difference in Chase Claypool: ‘He’s definitely in a much better place’

Chase Claypool is facing a make-or-break year with the Bears, where he has a lot to prove in a contract year.

Chicago acquired Claypool in a trade with the Steelers last November, where the Bears sent a borderline first-round pick (No. 32, the top selection in the second round) in exchange for the former second-round wide receiver. Right now, it’s a trade that doesn’t look good for Chicago.

Last season, Claypool failed to make an impact during his seven-game stint with the Bears. He totaled just 14 catches for 140 yards. In his defense, Claypool was thrown into the fire in a system that took players months to truly grasp.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

But with an offseason to develop a better understanding, Claypool has a chance to carve out a role for himself in this offense.

Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy has noticed a difference in Claypool this offseason, where there’s a sense of greater comfortability both with the scheme and chemistry with quarterback Justin Fields.

“I think comfortability within the building, whether that’s being around the head coach, being around us on the offensive staff, his teammates,” Getsy said, via NBC Sports Chicago. “And then, most importantly, Justin. I think that relationship is always the most important — the quarterback/receiver relationship. I think all that’s improving. As far as his knowledge of what’s going on around him, that’s improving. Because we demand a lot of that position, as we’ve talked about here plenty of times. That’s a big part of what we do with that role. It’s been good to see him be able to take a step there.

“To say where he is now, obviously, he’s definitely in a much better place. That’s what’s most important. Like coach Flus and those guys have said, I think that his positivity, his optimism coming into this thing, and his attack and his approach to how he’s trying to learn this thing is really cool to see.”

Advertisement

Claypool has been battling a soft tissue injury suffered during organized team activities, but he’s been focused on improving this offseason. Whether it’s asking questions or spending extra time at the facility, wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert has taken notice.

“I’m excited where he is,” Tolbert said. “He’s more into what we’re doing offensively. He asks a lot of good questions. He’s here extra too — when he doesn’t have to be here, he’s here doing a lot of extra things, trying to get better, watching tape on his own, that kinda thing.

“He’s a big target, as we know. People forget that he’s 230 pounds but he ran a 4.42. He’s really fast. He was out here and he was getting behind the defense a few times. We’re excited to have him.”

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire