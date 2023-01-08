Bears secure No. 1 overall pick in 2023 NFL draft in dramatic fashion

The Chicago Bears have secured the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft following their Week 18 finale against the Minnesota Vikings.

Chicago put a bow on their 2022 season with a 29-13 to the Minnesota, which dropped them to 3-14.

But this was all made possible due to the Houston Texans defeating the Indianapolis Colts, 32-31, improving Houston to 3-13-1. While the Bears defeated the Texans earlier this season, there’s no tiebreaker in place given Houston’s tie back in Week 1.

The Texans led for most of the game, but the Colts fought their way back to a 31-24 lead. Houston responded on their final drive, covering a 4th-and-20 into a 28-yard touchdown. Instead of going for the tie, Lovie Smith’s Texans went for the win with a successful two-point conversion. Houston held off Indianapolis with 50 seconds remaining.

Chicago holds the first overall selection for just the third time in the franchise’s 103-year existence. They previously drafted Tom Harmon (1941) and Bob Fenimore (1947).

The Bears certainly control the NFL draft with the top selection. They won’t be selecting a quarterback now that they’ve found their guy in Justin Fields. But there are no shortage of teams looking for a franchise quarterback that would love to jump a Texans team that’s certainly going to take a QB.

