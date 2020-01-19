Bears Season in Review: Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

The only real question that was facing the Bears defense at the start of last season was whether free-agent acquisition Ha Ha Clinton-Dix would be able to adequately replace Adrian Amos, who left Chicago for greener pastures with the Packers.

Now that the season is in books, the answer was a resounding yes. In fact, Clinton-Dix was one of the Bears' top all-around players in 2019 and is a priority for GM Ryan Pace to re-sign this offseason.

Clinton-Dix finished 2019 with 78 tackles and two interceptions, including a defensive touchdown in Week 3 against the Redskins. He was the sixth-highest graded defender on the team, per Pro Football Focus, with a 74.2. It was a return to form for the former first-round pick who was selected to the 2014 All-Rookie Team and was a 2016 NFC Pro-Bowler.

Clinton-Dix is set to cash-in on the open market and may have played too well for Pace to be able to afford. Vikings safety Anthony Harris, who's also scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent, has a projected market value of $13.8 million per season, according to Spotrac. And while Harris may end up the hotter commodity once free agency begins, Clinton-Dix won't be far behind.

With the long list of needs on the Bears' offseason to-do list (quarterback, offensive line, tight end), Clinton-Dix might end up being a one-and-done in Chicago.

And if that ends up being the case, Ha Ha will be remembered fondly for his efforts in 2019.

