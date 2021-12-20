Bears’ Sean Desai has cleared COVID-19 protocols, will coach vs. Vikings

Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read
In this article:
The Chicago Bears finally got some good news amid a COVID-19 outbreak that has hit the team hard over the last few days, which included sidelining all three coordinators.

While it sounds like offensive coordinator Bill Lazor and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will miss tonight’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, defensive coordinator Sean Desai has cleared COVID-19 protocols and will coach against Minnesota.

The last few days have been rough for the Bears between COVID-19 outbreak and injuries, which included 14 players and three coordinators landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

In fact, Chicago’s secondary was depleted by COVID after cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Artie Burns, as well as safeties Eddie Jackson and Tashaun Gipson, landed on the list.

Perhaps the latest development with Desai will bring with it some good fortune as the hope is some players will be cleared before tonight’s game.

