Bears scout describes what attracted team to undrafted tight end Dax Raymond

When the Bears take the time to make a mini-documentary about an undrafted rookie free agent, it's a good sign the team expects him to stick around beyond training camp.

Utah State tight end Dax Raymond received some screen time in the "Meet the Rookies" series, which started Tuesday with Riley Ridley.

Raymond's story focused mostly on his Mormon mission to Russia, the reason why he's entering the NFL at 24-years-old, older than third-year running back Tarik Cohen.

But one of the Bears area scouts, David Williams, also appeared on camera to share a brief scouting report on the UDFA, providing a perspective we don't often hear from on the outside.

"This is an individual who's smart, he's competitive and he's versatile," Williams said. "Guys at Utah State, you want to see them stand out relative to the rest of their Mountain West competition, and he's a guy who really stood out from a receiving standpoint."

Williams scouts the west coast for the Bears, helping to identify the likes of Kylie Fitts, Tanner Gentry and Ryan Nall.

Raymond appears to be next in line as an undrafted rookie free agent who Bears fans will get to know over the next few preseasons.