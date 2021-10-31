Bears score on Justin Fields’ remarkable run

Barry Werner
·1 min read
In this article:
This is what Chicago Bears fans were hoping for when the team traded up to draft Ohio State QB Justin Fields.

Fourth-and-1 and trailing by seven in the fourth quarter Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, Fields took the snap and became a magician.

The rookie looked trapped, scrambled, and found open space and a rather circuitous route to the end zone.

Of course, the PAT was missed so the Bears still trailed by one.

