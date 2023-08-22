Bears score high PFF grades for strong preseason performance

The Chicago Bears have played well during the preseason up to this point, where they’re sitting at 1-1.

The Bears began their series of exhibition games by battling the Titans at Soldier Field, and the team hit the ground running. The offense scored on incredible catch and run plays from wide receiver DJ Moore and running back Khalil Herbert, and the defense made sure the Titans offense could never get comfortable, producing eight sacks and four turnovers.

The following week, however, the Bears were much more inconsistent. The offense couldn’t get their wheels out the mud with quarterback P.J. Walker at the wheel for the opening quarter, and the defense was gouged in the running game. Their fortunes shifted soon after quarterback Tyson Bagent supplanted Walker in the second quarter, as the undrafted rookie played like a seasoned pro, scoring the Bears’ first touchdown on a quarterback keeper before the half ended.

The club’s solid performance in the preseason has earned them some high grades from Pro Football Focus. The Bears offense ranks fourth through the first two preseason games, with only the Las Vegas Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs and the loathsome Green Bay Packers ranked higher.

There is a Bears quarterback who PFF ranked as one of the best passers in the preseason so far. Of course, it’s got to be starter Justin Fields, right? Nope, it’s the player that’s the talk of Chicago, Bagent. Bagent is slotted in as the third best quarterback, taking his rightful place beside two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes.

For those keeping track of the Bears’ unexpected position battle for backup quarterback, Walker is also on this list, just on the opposite side. Walker is currently listed as the second worst quarterback of the preseason.

Several players have been close to being recognized as the best, but none have reached the top. That’s where Bears tackle Larry Borom comes to save the day, as the offensive lineman is ranked as the best tackle of the preseason. The guys in the trenches had received praise last week for their strong play, and now a Bear has the top spot.

With Week 1 fast approaching, the Bears strong play over the preseason is a solid indicator that the team is ready to play for keeps.

