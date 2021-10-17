Bears score first with touchdown run from rookie Khalil Herbert
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Bears struck first with rookie running back Khalil Herbert’s first career rushing touchdown as the Packers struggle with red-zone defense.
With David Montgomery on injured reserve with a knee sprain and Damien Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Herbert is now the featured running back. And he got off to a solid start against Green Bay.
Justin Fields was 3-for-3 on an eight-play, 80-yard drive completing passes to Darnell Mooney for 11 yards and Allen Robinson for 20 yards.
🗣️ JUICEEEEE@JuiceHerbert | #GBvsCHI pic.twitter.com/MuIXyWvWQZ
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 17, 2021
The Bears lead 7-0 in the first quarter.