The Buccaneers were in full control, leading 13-0 with less than two minutes to play in the first half. They trail the Bears 14-13 at halftime.

Chicago scored 14 points in 1:12, with a turnover in between the touchdowns.

David Montgomery scored on a 3-yard run with 1:48 left in the second quarter to cut Tampa Bay’s lead to 13-7. It was the team’s first rushing touchdown of the season.

The Bucs hoped to get points with a two-minute drive, but Tom Brady threw two incompletions and then Ke'Shawn Vaughn took a huge hit from Kyle Fuller. Vaughn dropped the ball.

Officials ruled it an incomplete pass, but after a booth review, Al Riveron, the supervisor of officials, changed it to a fumble. Robert Quinn had the clear recovery for the Bears at the Tampa Bay 27.

Four plays later, Nick Foles found Jimmy Graham, who made a one-handed catch for a 12-yard touchdown despite being well covered by Jamel Dean.

After a slow start, Foles is 15-of-21 for 151 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Allen Robinson has four catches for 52 yards.

Brady is missing many of his weapons.

Receiver Scotty Miller (hip/groin) has played a handful of snaps. Running back Leonard Fournette (ankle) is an emergency option only. Receiver Chris Godwin (hamstring), running back LeSean McCoy (ankle) and receiver Justin Watson (chest) are inactive.

Mike Evans, playing despite an ankle injury, has only one catch for 2 yards, but it was for a touchdown.

Brady is 14-of-23 for 130 yards and the touchdown. Rookie Tyler Johnson has four catches for 61 yards.

Bears score 14 points in final two minutes of first half for 14-13 lead originally appeared on Pro Football Talk