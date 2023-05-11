Bears schedule: A look at Chicago’s 2023 opponents

The NFL will unveil its 2023 schedule on Thursday night, although we already know which teams the Chicago Bears will be facing this season.

The Bears will face the AFC West and NFC South, which includes home games against the Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders and Atlanta Falcons, as well as away games against the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and New Orleans Saints.

With Chicago finishing fourth in the NFC North, they’ll also face the same-place finisher in the NFC East and NFC West. With that additional 17th game, they’ll face the AFC North same-place finisher, Cleveland Browns, on the road. As always, they’ll face their NFC North rivals twice.

Here’s a quick look at which teams the Bears will play this season and where they finished in 2022.

Arizona Cardinals

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Last season: 4-13, last in NFC West

Atlanta Falcons

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Last season: 7-10, last in NFC South

Carolina Panthers

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Last season: 7-10, 2nd in NFC South

Cleveland Browns

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Last season: 7-10, last in AFC North

Denver Broncos

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Last season: 5-12, last in AFC West

Detroit Lions

Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Last season: 9-8, 2nd in NFC North

Green Bay Packers

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Last season: 8-9, 3rd in NFC North

Kansas City Chiefs

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Last season: 14-3, 1st in AFC West

Las Vegas Raiders

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Last season: 6-11, 3rd in AFC West

Los Angeles Chargers

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Last season: 10-7, 2nd in AFC West

Minnesota Vikings

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Last season: 13-4, 1st in NFC North

New Orleans Saints

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Last season: 7-10, 3rd in NFC South

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Last season: 8-9, 1st in NFC South

Washington Commanders

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Last season: 8-8-1, last in NFC East

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire