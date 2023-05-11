Bears schedule: A look at Chicago’s 2023 opponents
The NFL will unveil its 2023 schedule on Thursday night, although we already know which teams the Chicago Bears will be facing this season.
The Bears will face the AFC West and NFC South, which includes home games against the Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders and Atlanta Falcons, as well as away games against the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and New Orleans Saints.
With Chicago finishing fourth in the NFC North, they’ll also face the same-place finisher in the NFC East and NFC West. With that additional 17th game, they’ll face the AFC North same-place finisher, Cleveland Browns, on the road. As always, they’ll face their NFC North rivals twice.
Here’s a quick look at which teams the Bears will play this season and where they finished in 2022.
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
Last season: 4-13, last in NFC West
Atlanta Falcons
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Last season: 7-10, last in NFC South
Carolina Panthers
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Last season: 7-10, 2nd in NFC South
Cleveland Browns
Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Last season: 7-10, last in AFC North
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Last season: 5-12, last in AFC West
Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports
Last season: 9-8, 2nd in NFC North
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Last season: 8-9, 3rd in NFC North
Kansas City Chiefs
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Last season: 14-3, 1st in AFC West
Las Vegas Raiders
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Last season: 6-11, 3rd in AFC West
Los Angeles Chargers
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Last season: 10-7, 2nd in AFC West
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
Last season: 13-4, 1st in NFC North
New Orleans Saints
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Last season: 7-10, 3rd in NFC South
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Last season: 8-9, 1st in NFC South
Scott Taetsch/Getty Images
Last season: 8-8-1, last in NFC East
