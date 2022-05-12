Bears schedule: 5 predictions for Chicago’s 2022 slate

The official NFL schedule release is just hours away and fans are eagerly awaiting to see when and where the football season is going to shake out for their favorite team. While the opponents have already been set for months, there’s excitement in seeing the schedule laid out and knowing who is going to be matched up each and every week.

For fans of the Chicago Bears, it’s the opportunity to learn when and where they will be able to see the team this season led by new head coach Matt Eberflus and second-year quarterback Justin Fields. Travel plans will be made and watch parties will be put into motion when the dates are finally announced.

Predicting a team’s schedule is arguably one of the hardest tasks a fan can do. But here are five predictions that I see happening when the schedule releases on Thursday evening.

The Bears open up their season at home

Over the last two seasons, the Bears have found themselves opening the season on the road. In 2020, they visited the Detroit Lions and last year, they played the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams under the lights at SoFi Stadium. But this season, I’m predicting they buck that trend and open the season at Soldier Field.

Since the NFL expanded their schedule to 18 weeks and added a 17th game, conferences now alternate years with more home games. Last year, the AFC had the extra home game. This year, it’s the NFC. The odds are certainly in the Bears’ favor.

Chicago is known for its cold weather but not in September. Let’s hope the NFL agrees and gives the fans a late summer treat to open the season.

The Bears end their prime-time streak with the Vikings

The Bears’ rivalry with the Minnesota Vikings isn’t exactly close in comparison to their other division foe, the Green Bay Packers. But it’s been a matchup that the NFL has taken advantage over the last few seasons. Since 2016, the Bears and Vikings have played at least one game in prime time in every season but one. More often than not, you can pencil these two teams in under the lights. But not this season.

Both the Bears and Vikings are coming off disappointing seasons in which they missed the playoffs. It’s the first time neither team made it into the postseason since 2016. They both also underwent major front office changes, hiring new general managers and coaches this offseason.

Given the lower expectations for the Bears and Vikings and with other flashier matchups out there, it makes sense for the league to take this divisional matchup out of prime time for the 2022 season.

The Bears and Packers continue their prime-time streak

While one divisional matchup may not make it to prime time, another is almost guaranteed. The Bears and Packers represent the oldest and most historic rivalry in the NFL, dating back to the 1920s. Even when both teams are at opposite ends of the division standings, the matchups garner plenty of attention and that will continue in 2022 as I have yet another prime-time game slotted in the schedule.

Since 2005, the Bears and Packers have played a prime-time game in every season. Even with the Bears likely not being a playoff-caliber team this season, that streak is going to continue, whether fans like it or not. At this rate, the only way the NFL keeps them out of the spotlight is if both teams are in the division cellar. It doesn’t appear that’s going to happen anytime soon, though.

The Bears will play both New York teams on consecutive weekends

While the Bears are scheduled to play eight road games, they will only have to visit seven different stadiums. Chicago is scheduled to play both the New York Giants and New York Jets on the road at Metlife Stadium for the first time since 2006. That season, the NFL did the Bears a favor and had them play both teams on consecutive weekends.

In 2006, the Bears steamrolled the Giants 38-20 on their old field at Giants Stadium in a prime-time feature. The next week, they faced the Jets in that very same stadium, also handing them a defeat 10-0, this time during the early afternoon. Perhaps the NFL schedule makers once again throw the Bears a bone and schedule both of their games, now at Metlife, within a week of each other. It’s happened before and it can happen again.

The Bears don't finish the season in Minneapolis

One of the biggest gripes I have with the NFL schedule makers is their insistence on having the Bears finish the season playing the Vikings in Minneapolis. In the grand scheme of things, it’s a silly thing to be upset about. But I’d like to see the Bears play in the stadium when it’s not a meaningless game at the end of the season.

Since the late 2000s, the NFL changed their scheduling rules and now always end the season with a divisional matchup. But for the Bears, it’s been heavily lopsided with playing the Vikings. Since 2014, the Bears have ended their season in Minneapolis six times, with all but one of those games having any stakes. Surely the league will break up this trend and have the Bears visit Detroit for a change, right? It’s a change that would make me irrationally happy that I’m predicting happens this season.

