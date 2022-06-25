Bears salary cap: 14 players responsible for $56.8M in dead money
- Ryan PaceAmerican football executive
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles has been overhauling the roster this offseason, which includes getting some expensive contracts off the books.
Unfortunately, those moves resulted in taking some big dead cap hits for the 2022 season, to join some moves made by former GM Ryan Pace.
According to Over The Cap, the Bears have $56.8 million in dead money for the 2022 season, which is the second-most in the NFL. That’s behind only the Atlanta Falcons, who have $63.21 million in dead cap.
Here is a look at the 14 players who are responsible for the team’s dead money. (All figures are from Over The Cap).
EDGE Khalil Mack
Jeff Bottari/Getty Images
2022 dead money: $24 million
Current team: Los Angeles Chargers
QB Nick Foles
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
2022 dead money: $7.67 million
Current team: Indianapolis Colts
DL Eddie Goldman
Kena Krutsinger-USA TODAY Sports
2022 dead money: $5.15 million
Current team: Free agent
QB Andy Dalton
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
2022 dead money: $5 million
Current team: New Orleans Saints
TE Jimmy Graham
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
2022 dead money: $4.66 million
Current team: Free agent
OL Charles Leno
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
2022 dead money: $2.8 million
Current team: Washington Commanders
RB Tarik Cohen
AP Photo/Jose Juarez
2022 dead money: $1.75 million
Current team: Free agent
LB Danny Trevathan
Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
2022 dead money: $1.53 million
Current team: Free agent
OL Germain Ifedi
AP Photo/Gary McCullough
2022 dead money: $1.5 million
Current team: Atlanta Falcons
S Tashaun Gipson
Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
2022 dead money: $750,000
Current team: X
EDGE Jeremiah Attaochu
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
2022 dead money: $650,000
Current team: X
TE Jesse James
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
2022 dead money: $487,500
Current team: Free agent
RB Damien Williams
Chris Unger/Getty Images
2022 dead money: $375,000
Current team: Atlanta Falcons
WR Riley Ridley
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
2022 dead money: $170,649
Current team: Free agent
