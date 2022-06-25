Bears salary cap: 14 players responsible for $56.8M in dead money

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles has been overhauling the roster this offseason, which includes getting some expensive contracts off the books.

Unfortunately, those moves resulted in taking some big dead cap hits for the 2022 season, to join some moves made by former GM Ryan Pace.

According to Over The Cap, the Bears have $56.8 million in dead money for the 2022 season, which is the second-most in the NFL. That’s behind only the Atlanta Falcons, who have $63.21 million in dead cap.

Here is a look at the 14 players who are responsible for the team’s dead money. (All figures are from Over The Cap).

EDGE Khalil Mack

2022 dead money: $24 million

Current team: Los Angeles Chargers

QB Nick Foles

2022 dead money: $7.67 million

Current team: Indianapolis Colts

DL Eddie Goldman

2022 dead money: $5.15 million

Current team: Free agent

QB Andy Dalton

2022 dead money: $5 million

Current team: New Orleans Saints

TE Jimmy Graham

2022 dead money: $4.66 million

Current team: Free agent

OL Charles Leno

2022 dead money: $2.8 million

Current team: Washington Commanders

RB Tarik Cohen

2022 dead money: $1.75 million

Current team: Free agent

LB Danny Trevathan

2022 dead money: $1.53 million

Current team: Free agent

OL Germain Ifedi

2022 dead money: $1.5 million

Current team: Atlanta Falcons

S Tashaun Gipson

2022 dead money: $750,000

Current team: X

EDGE Jeremiah Attaochu

2022 dead money: $650,000

Current team: X

TE Jesse James

2022 dead money: $487,500

Current team: Free agent

RB Damien Williams

2022 dead money: $375,000

Current team: Atlanta Falcons

WR Riley Ridley

2022 dead money: $170,649

Current team: Free agent

