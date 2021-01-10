Bears-Saints will determine whether Rams face Packers or Bucs next week

The Los Angeles Rams are heading to the divisional round of the playoffs after beating the Seahawks 30-20 on Saturday afternoon, but they don’t yet know who they’ll face next weekend. There are only two possibilities, though, and both games will be on the road no matter what.

They’ll face either the top-seeded Packers, who had a first-round bye, or they’ll visit Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, who beat Washington on Saturday night. And what will decide it is the outcome of Bears-Saints on Sunday afternoon.

The Saints will host the Bears at the Superdome today at 4:40 p.m. ET, a game the Rams and their fans will likely keep an eye on. Here are the two scenarios that will decide who Los Angeles faces next.

Saints win

Rams at Packers

Buccaneers at Saints

Bears win

Rams at Buccaneers

Bears at Packers

The NFL hasn’t announced when each game will be played, but it will be on either Saturday or Sunday once again. Four total games will be held in the divisional round after the wild-card round featured six matchups.

The Rams should be rooting for a Bears win over the Saints because they’d be much better suited to face the Bucs in sunny Tampa Bay, who they already beat this season, instead of taking on Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in snowy Green Bay.