Bears safety Jordan Lucas '110%' plans to kneel before NFL games in 2020

The Bears haven't had a team-wide discussion regarding whether to kneel during the national anthem this season, but safety Jordan Lucas has already made up his mind.

Lucas, a four-year veteran who signed with the Bears back in March, told media members that he '110%' plans to kneel during pregame national anthems this season. As the NFL continues to reverse course on its previously-held stance regarding publicly protesting police brutality and racial inequality, more players have come forward and vocalized their intentions to take a knee during anthems in 2020. As Lucas put it, the league environment is far different today than it was when he was a rookie.

"In 2016, my rookie year, as many of you can probably guess, I was scared to kneel," he said. "I didn't want to lose my position on the team. I didn't want to be looked at differently, just by the front office or the coaches just because I didn't have a name. I didn't really have a spot on the team. I didn't want to lose anything. I just got there.

"But I think a lot of people are seeing now that it's much bigger than the flag and disrespecting the flag. We're not disrespecting the flag, nor the military. I think people are really starting to understand that now."

Lucas' comments are noteworthy because Matt Nagy had previously told reporters that any decision about protests would be made as a team. And while that decision hasn't been made yet, there are plans in place to have those conversations in the coming weeks.

"... That's what we've been saying since Day 1 is you've got to be able to listen," Nagy said. "And that goes to the team as well so when they do get back, and they're all talking and they're listening too. So we'll come up with something and we'll see where everything goes ... "

