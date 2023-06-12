Bears safety Jaquan Brisker promises a ‘different No. 9’ this season

Bears safety Jaquan Brisker wasn’t satisfied with how his rookie season unfolded. That’s to be expected when your team goes 3-14 and the defense struggles.

But Brisker fared better than a lot of his fellow rookies, showing potential as a physical strong safety on a bad Bears defense. Brisker moved all around on defense, whether that was in the box, battling slot receivers or blitzing. He led the team with 4.0 sacks and had the second-most tackles (104). Brisker was solid against the run and in coverage, although he showed room for improvement as a tackler.

Following his first season and a beneficial offseason, Brisker already feels more like himself in this defense.

“I felt like I could have been more involved in the defense,” he said. “This year, I feel a lot more comfortable with the coaches, with the defense and the players. I feel like myself. I feel like it’s going to be a way different year than it was last year.”

Brisker already feels the difference during voluntary workouts, where he’s more confident and in control, and that could lead to a breakout season for the second-year safety.

“Last year I was just moving too fast,” Brisker said. “I caught up to the game, but I messed up my thumb. When I came back, I was trying to move too fast instead of being under control, being myself, making plays and not giving up certain things or not being consistent.

“Usually I’m a consistent leader. You see it during the OTAs this year — a lot different energy. I’m flying around playing both safeties. So definitely going to get a different [No.] 9 this year.”

