Bears safety Jaquan Brisker: Daniel Jones is ‘trash’

The New York Giants signed quarterback Daniel Jones to a four-year contract that could be worth up to $195 million on Tuesday.

The agreement sent social media into a frenzy. Many fans could not believe Jones was able to land such a significant deal, but they weren’t alone. Several analysts and even some other NFL players also chimed in, including Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker.

Upset that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson remains without a long-term deal, Brisker took aim at Jones, calling the Giants quarterback “trash.”

MVP lol… other Bruh got paid today and is trash fam. #FACTS https://t.co/vCLkB6Tn4I — Quanny B. (@JaquanBrisker) March 7, 2023

Brisker, who had one of his worst performances against Big Blue in Week 4 of last season, riled up some Giants players with his unprovoked commentary. They felt he crossed the line by weighing in on another player’s contract.

Y’all shouldn’t be pocket watchin, y’all grown 😂💯 — Kayvon Thibodeaux (@kayvont) March 8, 2023

Giants defensive lineman Jihad Ward also shared a thought on pocket-watchers like Brisker, but his take was very much not safe for work.

The 23-year-old Brisker was a second-round pick of the Bears in the 2022 NFL draft. He’s barely had a cup of coffee in the NFL but clearly felt entitled enough to weigh in on Jones, who has undeniably becomes a lightning rod around the league.

Story continues

The Bears and Giants are not scheduled to play in the regular season again until 2025 (pending divisional standings).

Related

Giants' Joe Schoen goes all-in on Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley Giants remain hopeful to sign Saquon Barkley long-term Giants sign Daniel Jones to long-term deal: Contract details

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire