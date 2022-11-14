Bears safety Eddie Jackson frustrated the defense keeps letting the offense down

The Bears have been averaging 31 points over the last four games, which has been an incredible turnaround made possible by Justin Fields’ emergence.

You would think that would be enough for Chicago to pull out wins. But that hasn’t been the case.

Over the last three weeks, the Bears have scored 29, 32 and 30 points — and they’ve gone 0-3. The reason? Chicago has allowed 38.3 points during that span.

For safety Eddie Jackson, his frustration was evident about how the defense keeps letting quarterback Justin Fields and the offense down.

“Me, the type of player I am, it just eats me up inside, like I’m just not helping,” Jackson said, via NBC Sports Chicago. “Especially myself, you know, I want to go out there and make every play if I can. We got to be better on D, man. We got to get him some help. What him and the offense is doing, it’s something different. It’s something different. Them boys is balling. I feel like we just leaving them out to dry. Got to get that changed man.”

It’s safe to say Bears fans share Jackson’s frustration. There needs to be accountability on a defense that’s been pounded over the last three weeks.

“We got to stop shooting ourselves in the foot,” Jackson said. “I’m tired of standing up here saying the same things every week. It’s just becoming repetitive.

“I’m just tried of sounding like a broken record. Week in, week out. We got to do our job. We got to be better on defense. We got to get this fixed. We got to get this fixed fast.”

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire