Bears safety Deiondre’ Hall suspended for violating NFL substance abuse policy

Deiondre' Hall's status with the Bears looks a little murkier this afternoon.

Earlier today, the NFL released a statement announcing that Hall has been suspended one game for violating the NFL's Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse.

"Deiondre' Hall has been suspended without pay for the first game of the 2018 regular season for violating the NFL's Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse," the statement read. "Hall will be eligble to return to the Bears' active roster on Monday, September 10th following the team's September 9th game against the Green Bay Packers. Hall is eligble to participate in all preseason practices and games."

The suspension comes at a time when Hall is fighting for a roster spot:

Hall already had an uphill climb to make the roster, with Deon Bush and DeAndre Houston-Carson having solid preseasons so far. — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) August 20, 2018

Hall has played in 10 games (eight in 2016, two in 2017) for the Bears since being drafted by the team in the 4th round of the 2016 draft. Through two years, he's totaled seven tackles, two passes defended and one interception.