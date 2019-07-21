Bears safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to begin training camp on physically unable to perform list

New Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano won't have his new starting safety tandem in place to start training camp.

General manager Ryan Pace announced Sunday that Ha Ha Clinton-Dix will be one of three players who will be placed on the physically unable to perform list when the team reports to Bourbonnais, Illinois later this week.

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix will begin training camp on PUP. Suffered a knee sprain at the end of offseason program, Ryan Pace said. Considers it a short-term thing. — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) July 21, 2019

Joining the safety on the sideline is a pair of other offseason acquisitions; outside linebacker Jonathan Harris and offensive tackle T.J. Clemmings will also start on the PUP list.

Pace didn't seem overly concerned with Clinton-Dix's knee sprain, which he considered minor, but it's been more than a month since the injury occurred.

The veteran safety hasn't missed a game in his NFL career, and he's played more than 1,000 snaps in every season, so durability isn't a long-term concern. But he's one of the few new pieces in the Bears defense looking to avoid regression, and Pagano will need to work out the kinks of pairing Clinton-Dix with a similar style of player in Eddie Jackson.

