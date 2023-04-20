Bears go safe route at No. 9 in PFF’s latest mock draft

The Chicago Bears have several directions they can go with the ninth overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, especially in the trenches with the defensive and offensive lines.

But most expect the Bears to draft an offensive tackle at No. 9 — if not trade back and do the same. Throughout the pre-draft process, Chicago has been linked to guys like Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr., Georgia’s Broderick Jones and Tennessee’s Darnell Wright.

In a new mock draft from Pro Football Focus’ Michael Renner, the Bears go the safe route with Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski at ninth overall.

Who cares about positional fit on the Bears ever-changing offensive line? They just need talent in front of Justin Fields and that prevails here. Skoronski is the safest offensive line prospect in the class.

With the emphasis on protecting quarterback Justin Fields, Skoronski would be a solid addition. He allowed just six pressures and had the highest pass-blocking grade (93.0) in college football, via PFF.

There are concerns about whether Skoronski can play tackle at the NFL level, but he’s considered by many to be the best NFL fit among offensive linemen. If the Bears are picking him at No. 9, it’s an indication they believe he will be a mainstay along their offensive line for years to come.

