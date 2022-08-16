Bears, Ryan Poles make roster cuts to get to 85 players

Bears finalize roster moves to get to 85 players originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Ryan Poles waived three players and another to the injured reserve to cut down the Bears roster from 90 to 85 players ahead of Tuesday’s 3 p.m. deadline.

The team waived defensive backs Jayson Stanley and Michael Joseph, and linebacker Javin White, all with injury designations. All three were hurt during the first preseason game on Saturday. Stanley went down with a knee injury, while Joseph hurt a hamstring. According to Aaron Wilson, White tore his ACL.

In addition, the Bears placed rookie center Doug Kramer on IR with a lower leg injury, with no timetable to return. According to Brad Biggs, the Bears are worried Kramer suffered a Lisfranc injury. A Lisfranc injury can affect the bones, cartilages, or both, in the middle of the foot. A study published in the American Journal of Sports Medicine in 2016 found that 92.9% of NFL athletes who suffered the injury returned to play, with a median recovery time of just over 11 months. The same study found no significant change in the performance for the players who returned from the injury.

The Bears will have to make another series of cuts to get their roster down to 80 players by 3 p.m. on Aug. 23.

