Bears, Ryan Poles make roster cuts to get to 85 players

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex Shapiro
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chicago Bears
    Chicago Bears
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Bears finalize roster moves to get to 85 players originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Ryan Poles waived three players and another to the injured reserve to cut down the Bears roster from 90 to 85 players ahead of Tuesday’s 3 p.m. deadline.

The team waived defensive backs Jayson Stanley and Michael Joseph, and linebacker Javin White, all with injury designations. All three were hurt during the first preseason game on Saturday. Stanley went down with a knee injury, while Joseph hurt a hamstring. According to Aaron Wilson, White tore his ACL.

In addition, the Bears placed rookie center Doug Kramer on IR with a lower leg injury, with no timetable to return. According to Brad Biggs, the Bears are worried Kramer suffered a Lisfranc injury. A Lisfranc injury can affect the bones, cartilages, or both, in the middle of the foot. A study published in the American Journal of Sports Medicine in 2016 found that 92.9% of NFL athletes who suffered the injury returned to play, with a median recovery time of just over 11 months. The same study found no significant change in the performance for the players who returned from the injury.

The Bears will have to make another series of cuts to get their roster down to 80 players by 3 p.m. on Aug. 23.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!

Recommended Stories

  • Aaron Rodgers: Young receivers have to be way more consistent

    Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was complimentary of the team’s receiving corps early in training camp and had particularly strong things to say about rookie Romeo Doubs‘ work in the opening sessions. Rodgers was less ebullient about the wideouts when he spoke to reporters on Tuesday. Rodgers noted the work of the team’s younger wideouts in [more]

  • Bears sign OL Corey Dublin and S Jon Alexander, waive 2 veterans

    With the deadline for the first round of roster cuts hours away, the Bears have made some roster moves. But they still have 4 cuts to make.

  • Broncos cut five players, including Travis Fulgham

    Some of the Broncos’ roster moves were reported earlier in the day, but the team made them official Tuesday afternoon. The Broncos reached the league-mandated 85-player roster limit ahead of the deadline by waiving five players. Denver cut running back Max Borghi, wide receiver Kaden Davis, wide receiver Travis Fulgham, safety Jamar Johnson and tight [more]

  • Patriots continue offensive transformation

    The Patriots continue to adjust to life after Josh McDaniels, with an offense featuring changes that go far beyond McDaniels being gone. Over the weekend, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com addressed the transformation on the offensive side of the ball. As Reiss notes, multiple players (including quarterback Mac Jones and receiver Kendrick Bourne) have referred to [more]

  • 2022 Chicago Bears first roster cuts tracker

    Here's a rundown of every player the Bears have waived with the first round of roster cuts.

  • Mailbag Podcast Part 1: What does a future without Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews look like?

    In Part 1 of the mailbag edition, Pat, Charlie and James answer your questions about what a potential future without Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews looks like.

  • Bears cut Carson Taylor

    The Bears started making their way from 90 players to 85 players on Monday morning. The team announced that they have waived defensive lineman Carson Taylor. Along with the other 31 teams in the league, they have until Tuesday afternoon to slash four more players from the roster. Taylor signed with the Bears after going [more]

  • NFL Power Rankings 2022: Where Bears stand after start of preseason

    We have had some sloppy and meaningless football games. You know what that means: The NFL and still-too-early power rankings are back. Not a moment too soon.

  • Ikem Ekwonu takes over as Panthers’ starting left tackle

    It was only a matter of time: After working behind Brady Christensen for the first three weeks of training camp, rookie left tackle Ikem Ekwonu earned a promotion Tuesday. The No. 6 overall selection lined up with the first team and stayed there for the joint practice, Joe Person of TheAthletic.com reports. The Panthers would [more]

  • Soldier Field grass to be re-sodded before Bears season opener

    Much was made of the field conditions during the Bears presesaon game against the Chiefs, but new grass is going in a week before the regular season kickoff against the 49ers.

  • Rams claim T.J. Carter, waive Warren Jackson

    The Rams cut five players to get to the 85-man limit on Monday, but they didn’t wait long to churn their roster again. They announced on Tuesday that they have claimed defensive lineman T.J. Carter off of waivers. Wide receiver Warren Jackson was waived with an injury designation in a corresponding move. Carter was waived [more]

  • Roster cuts: Bears waive rookie DE Carson Taylor

    DE Carson Taylor is the first of 5 roster cuts on the way for the Bears ahead of the 3 p.m. deadline on Tuesday.

  • Bears announce first round of cuts, trim roster to 85

    The Bears have trimmed their roster to 85 players. Here's a look at their first round of cuts:

  • Bears Training Camp: Teven Jenkins saga continues

    Chicago Bears second year offensive lineman Teven Jenkins was working with the first team at right guard this week, after playing exclusively at tackle until now.

  • Eagles waive three to reach 85-player limit

    The Eagles are down to 85 players on their roster. They cut a couple of players to get the ball rolling on Monday and completed the job by dropping three others on Tuesday. Wide receiver Lance Lenoir, safety Jared Mayden, and cornerback Jimmy Moreland were all waived with injury designations, so they will revert to [more]

  • Bears QB Justin Fields among losers from first week of preseason

    Bears QB Justin Fields was among the losers from the first week of preseason. But it wasn't his performance that landed him there.

  • Titans acquiring Tyree Gillespie in trade with Raiders

    The Titans have reportedly acquired safety Tyree Gillespie in a trade with the Raiders.

  • Panthers get chippy in joint practice; Patriots say that's not their style

    A fight between the Panthers and Patriots during Tuesday's joint practice seemed to inject some much-needed energy into the hosts, which resulted in one of New England's best practices of camp, writes Phil Perry.

  • Former Badgers C Chris Vogt Inks Pro Deal in Austria

    After just one year in Madison, Badgers big man Chris Vogt has signed his first professional deal overseas:

  • Chargers get down to 85 players

    The Chargers have sliced their roster down to 85 players well ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline to do so. The team announced that they have waived safety Skyler Thomas, wide receiver Maurice Ffrench and quarterback Brandon Peters. Defensive lineman Forrest Merrill and center Isaac Weaver were waived with injury designations that will allow them to revert [more]