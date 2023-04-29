Bears' Ryan Poles mentions possibility of trade down to start Day 3

Ryan Poles mentions possibility of trade down to start Day 3 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears executed a productive day during Day 2 of the NFL draft, selecting Gervon Dexter, Tyrique Stevenson and Zacch Pickens with their second and third-round picks.

Ryan Poles & Co. will kick off Day 4, as they hold the first pick at the top of the fourth round of the draft. Or will they? Poles mentioned there's a chance the Bears trade down from the top of the fourth round on Saturday.

"It’s a feel thing. It’s also a numbers deal," Poles said on Friday about trading down. "We’ll look at what we have, the guys we really like and kind of weigh who’s going to be there for our different picks. Do we want to continue to add capital or there are some times that it’s just you really like the player so you pull the trigger on it and get it done?

The Bears have already made two trades in this draft.

In the first round, the Bears traded back one spot with the Philadelphia Eagles to acquire the No. 10 pick. In return, the Eagles sent them their 2024 fourth-round pick. The Bears selected Darnell Wright with the pick, as the Eagles hopped over for Jalen Carter.

During Day 2, the Bears moved up from the No. 61 pick to the No. 56 pick to take Stevenson, a cornerback from Miami. Poles sent the Jaguars the No. 135 pick in the draft in return to move up for their hopefully future starting corner opposite of Jaylon Johnson.

The process of how the Bears decide on whether or not to move or stay and select a player is interesting, too.

"We have kind of a cool marking on our tags called a 'Gut box' and it’s a box where if I feel really like there’s something different about this guy – the makeup, the approach to the game, the physical traits and all that.

"If we feel good about it, that tag gets an extra little star. And then there’s also a Bear logo on it too if he matches the criteria we’re looking for in terms of what we value and how they approach the game. If we get something like that, we’re going ahead and pulling the trigger on it."

Poles and company are not afraid to go by their gut, taking players they have a good feeling about or jumping around to capture them or collect picks. So far, they've kept a good balance of gaining and distributing to find the right players.

How will they attack the final day of the draft? Will the Bears use their 'Gut box'?

