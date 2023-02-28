Bears' Ryan Poles, Matt Eberflus discuss strategy for 2023 No. 1 pick

A look at Bears' strategy for No. 1 draft pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears are committed to developing QB Justin Fields as the 2023 NFL Draft approaches.

GM Ryan Poles told Mike Florio and Chris Simms ahead of the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday that he is comfortable with where the 23-year-old signal-caller is and reiterated that he would have to be "blown away" to make a QB change.

There has been a lot of speculation around whether Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus would look at other candidates, especially holding the desirable No. 1 overall draft pick. But the talk doesn't have the front office alarmed one bit.

"I'm not surprised at all," Poles said. "Justin and I had that conversation of what this offseason would look like and sound like to really separate himself and if anything did change I would be in communication with him."

ESPN's Adam Schefter said on Monday, citing sources, that the Bears have been approached by multiple teams that are interested in trading for the draft's top pick and that Chicago is "leaning towards" making the move.

Several teams will be looking at the country's top QB prospects that include Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's CJ Stroud, Kentucky's Will Levis and Florida's Anthony Richardson.

The NFL Scouting Combine workouts are set to begin on Thursday, March 2 and will run through Sunday, March 5.