Bears' Ryan Poles will keep Justin Fields in loop on offseason moves

The NFL offseason has barely started and there is already an unbearable amount of debate about whether the Chicago Bears should or shouldn't trade quarterback Justin Fields.

The majority of pundits, analysts and NFL people saying you don't trade Fields.

But Fields is a person and the constant discussion would weigh on anyone.

The Bears need to give off the impression they could take a quarterback to keep the value of the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft high, and to keep pressure on teams that need a quarterback who might want to make a trade. That includes going to pro days for top draft-eligible quarterbacks and those appearances will only further the speculation and debate.

In order to alleviate some of the stress of this offseason, Bears general manager Ryan Poles is planning to keep Fields in the loop on all moves.

”It doesn’t bother me at all,” Fields told FanSided's Matt Verderame on Friday. “Ryan actually texted me yesterday and just said he was gonna keep me in the loop with everything. It doesn't bother me whatsoever.

"But you know, I just try to focus on the things that I can control. If I do go somewhere else, my approach towards the game is going to stay the same. How I work, that’s going to stay the same. Just control what I can control.”

A couple quick thoughts.

First, some might scoff at the notion of a front office keeping a third-year quarterback so in the loop, but I think it's wise. The Bears need to do certain things to drive the price of the No. 1 overall pick up and motivate teams to make a deal, if they want to trade it as many believe they do.

That includes working out quarterback prospects and going to their pro days. Those news nuggets coming out can have a positive impact on trade talks but will also lead to rumors and debate that could have an adverse affect on your franchise quarterback.

Open and clear communication between Poles and Fields is the only way to mitigate it.

It's also an area that Poles has said he needs to improve after contract negotiations with linebacker Roquan Smith and trade rumors surrounding offensive lineman Tevin Jenkins. It seems like he might still

"I just think I can always communicate better," Poles said at the time. "I think we all can just communicate better and be more clear. I think that’s been pretty good but there’s always room to improve, I guess."

And it looks like Poles is trying to be a better communicator, but still has work to do.

The day before Fields spoke to FanSided, he went on the Rich Eisen show and said he'd like to be kept in the loop if the Bears bring in players for work outs. And Fields told FanSided Poles texted him he'd keep him the loop on Thursday.

"I think everybody would love honesty in the process," Fields told Eisen. "So I would definitely like to know that. And it's a business, so totally understand. No hard feelings."

Looks like Fields got his wish.

