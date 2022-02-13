Bears' Ryan Poles, Ian Cunningham spotted at Chicago Bulls game

Bears' Poles, Cunningham spotted at Chicago Bulls game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles was spotted Saturday at the United Center as the Bulls took on the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Sitting next to him in a suite was Ian Cunningham, who was hired by the Bears as the assistant general manager days after Poles in late January.

The Bears fired both general manger Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy on January 10 and the hunt to replace Pace became the Bears' top priority.

After a 13-day search, the Bears hired Poles who spent the last 13 seasons working various positions for the Kansas City Chiefs and was most recently the Chiefs' executive director of player personnel.

Former Bears kicker Robbie Gould was also at the United Center Saturday. Gould, who currently plays for the San Francisco 49ers, revamped his legendary status in Chicago when he kicked a 45-yard field goal as time expired to beat the Green Bay Packers 13-10 and win the NFC divisional round.

After Gould knocked the Packers out of the playoffs, Chicago fans donated to Cal's Angels, which is Gould's charity to raise awareness and money for childhood cancer research.

Quarterback Justin Fields attended his first Bulls game last month when the Bulls played the Toronto Raptors. After the game, Fields swapped autographed jerseys with DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, writing inspirational messages on each jersey.

