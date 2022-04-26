Bears' Ryan Poles on Byron Pringle's arrest: Not a 'reflection' of who he is

Poles on Pringle's arrest: Not a 'reflection' of who he is originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The 2022 NFL Draft begins on April 28, and Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles is dealing with matters aside from who he will draft first.

On Saturday, wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested for reckless driving and driving on a suspended license. Police said that Pringle was doing donuts in his 2016 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat on a public road with a male adult in the passenger seat and a male child in the back seat. The child was said to be Pringle's son.

In a press conference Tuesday, Poles said that Pringle notified him of his arrest and that the act wasn't a mirror of his character.

"I know him very well," Poles said. "It's not a reflection of who he is at all. You don't want your guys in the news at all. At that point, it's a disappointment. But we had good conversations about it. We're in a good place. We'll keep that internal."

Before signing a one-year deal with the Bears in March, Pringle spent his first three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. In 2018, Poles was the Chiefs college scouting coordinator and signed Pringle as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas State.

Pringle said he was happy when he first received the call from Chicago and believes Poles sees him as a high-level competitor.

The 28-year-old joined the Bears shortly after the team signed former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown. After the signings, it looked as though Pringle and St. Brown would be competing for the No. 2 wide receiver slot with Darnell Mooney in the No. 1 slot.

In preparation for the upcoming season, Poles has had somewhat of a tough time assembling his team.

His first notable signing was defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi last month, but Ogunjobi's contract was voided after he failed his physical.

Hopefully Poles will have some better luck during the draft to find the key pieces needed for a successful season and his first as general manager.

