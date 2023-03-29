Bears' Ryan Poles aims to 'look to the draft' for offensive tackles

Ryan Poles aims to 'look to the draft' for offensive tackles originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears made plenty of additions during free agency.

They added linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards, running backs Travis Homer and D'Onta Foreman, and Nate Davis to the interior offensive line.

Yet, the Bears missed out on improving the most important positions on the offensive line.

The tackles.

They didn't bring in any tackles to help better the protection of Justin Fields. They missed out on Mike McGlinchey – who signed a lucrative five-year deal with the Denver Broncos – and Orlando Brown Jr. – who Poles said didn't fit their scheme.

With free agency died down, Poles said the Bears will look to the draft to satiate the right tackle spot.

"When you get to this point of free agency, it drops off," Poles said to Courtney Cronin. "The salaries drop off, talent, experience drops off. You do have a wave of players offensively and defensively that will go through the draft because they kind of want to see how everything settles. So we’ll keep an eye on those players.

"But right now, to improve our team, I think we got to look to the draft."

In the upcoming draft, the Bears have a slew of picks. They acquired the No. 9 and No. 61 pick this year from the Carolina Panthers. They also have the Baltimore Ravens' second-round and Philadelphia Eagles' fourth-round picks from trades with Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn this past season, respectively.

They will inevitably use draft capital to bolster the offensive line. Despite ranking 14th via PFF in overall offensive line performance, the Bears fielded arguably the worst pass-protecting offensive line. They need reinforcements to help Justin Fields, who was sacked the most of any quarterback last season.

Some speculate the Bears will use the No. 9 pick to address this problem. Names like Peter Skoronski, a right tackle from Northwestern, and Paris Johnson Jr., a tackle from Ohio State, will be available for the Bears to take.

With either selection, the Bears will solidify an important position for the future of the Bears.

